Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $224.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $166.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,518,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

