Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.