Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $28.83. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000.

