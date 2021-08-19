Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 85,308 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 173.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,260,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

