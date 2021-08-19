Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $244,000 Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Daily Journal by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 253.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daily Journal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DJCO opened at $303.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.15. The company has a market capitalization of $418.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $416.68.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

