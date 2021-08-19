Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Security National Financial worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

SNFCA opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $184.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.