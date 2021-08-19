Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,495 shares of company stock worth $371,146 in the last ninety days. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

