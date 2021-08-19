Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $271,000 Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Technical Institute worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a P/E ratio of 337.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

