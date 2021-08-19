Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Separately, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMT stock opened at $90.49 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.