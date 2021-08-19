Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 81,838 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $327.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $614,647 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

