Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,900,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $28.80.

