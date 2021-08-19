Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,455 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $678,474.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.