Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 517,079 Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) by 95.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 734,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNV opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

