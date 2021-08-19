Gordon Allan Davies Sells 900 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$62,263.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,386,364.80.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$66.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The stock has a market cap of C$18.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.88. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.95 and a twelve month high of C$67.19.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

