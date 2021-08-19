Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.27. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 532 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,470 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

