Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 929,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

