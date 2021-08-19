Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD opened at $110.48 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.