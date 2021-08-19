Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Sabre worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Sabre by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 889,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 475,637 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.