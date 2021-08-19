Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 67,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 59,224 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $12,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.