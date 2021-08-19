Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $3,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JFrog by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JFrog by 68.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of JFrog by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG opened at $35.89 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.53.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

