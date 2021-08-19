Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

AMGN opened at $226.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.49. The company has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

