Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.40 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

