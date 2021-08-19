Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,871,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 3,745,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GBTC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,513,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,620. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $58.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

