Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 1,307,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $152.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.83. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

