Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

