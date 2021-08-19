Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 2.3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 1,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,133,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Green Plains by 9.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Green Plains by 24.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Green Plains by 19.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

