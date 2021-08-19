Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 2.3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 1,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,133,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.
The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Green Plains by 9.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Green Plains by 24.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Green Plains by 19.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.