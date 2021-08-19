GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.29

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

