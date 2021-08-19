GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.29

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.