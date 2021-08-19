Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

