Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00855067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00104278 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

