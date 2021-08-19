Grumpy.finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $508,102.32 and $3,331.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00847836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00047386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00103994 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,670,581,572,630 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.