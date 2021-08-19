Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,518,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,859,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 15,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,684. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

