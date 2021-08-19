Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $98.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after acquiring an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.