Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GCAAF stock remained flat at $$26.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

