Guess? (GES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GES opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

