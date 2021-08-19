Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading 4.2% Higher

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.63. 15,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 770,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

