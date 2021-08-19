Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GULTU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,277. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0008 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

