Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GUKYF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

