GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 7,789 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 139,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 42,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11.

