GWM Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,439 shares of company stock worth $7,135,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

