GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

VNLA stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17.

