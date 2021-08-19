GWM Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 87.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

