GWM Advisors LLC Invests $690,000 in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Identiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVE. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Identiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

