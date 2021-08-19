GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

