GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

