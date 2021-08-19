Handshake Price Up 32.1% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $109.19 million and $1.23 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,471.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.15 or 0.06744045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.99 or 0.01412125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00372455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00139854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00575371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00344843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00317147 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 414,298,123 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

