Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.36. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

