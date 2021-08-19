Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €180.00 ($211.76) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.44 ($154.63).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €218.40 ($256.94) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €230.20 ($270.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

