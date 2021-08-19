Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $133.50.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.