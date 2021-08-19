Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 541 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $18,484,199. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $195.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $199.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

