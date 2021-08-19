Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after buying an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $9,030,996. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $557.18 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $576.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

